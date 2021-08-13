Single or married, here’s how a Singapore woman can buy her first home

I remember what it was like when I bought my first property with my husband. There was the jubilation of finally having our own place to start our family, and excitement over how we were going to renovate and do up our first home.

But truth be told, there were also times we felt overwhelmed doing our sums to see if we could afford the place we had our eyes on, while searching for home loans and trying to understand jargon like “option-to-purchase” and “conveyancing fees”.

It was exciting, but also daunting. After all, your first home is likely one of the most expensive purchases you’ll make in your life.

But fret not. You can make the journey more manageable with some smart planning.

CNA Lifestyle spoke to financial and property experts to give you a step-by-step guide on how you can own your first home, whether it’s your own bachelorette pad or a home to put down roots with your partner.

STEP 1: KNOW YOUR NEEDS AND GOALS

As with budgeting for any big-ticket purchase, financial experts recommend you start by setting goals. And to do so, you’ll need to know your needs and preferences, like the type of property you’re after, the timeframe you have to obtain the property, and must-have conditions, like being near an MRT station or close to your parents’ place.