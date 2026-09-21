'Easy way out', ugly scars and unhealthy babies: Doctors debunk 10 C-section myths

Babies arrive into the world via vaginal delivery or Caesarean section. While the latter isn’t uncommon, there are still misconceptions about when it’s needed, what it entails and how it affects mum and baby.

Dr Ilka Tan, an obstetrician and gynaecologist specialising in maternal foetal medicine at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH), said a C-section is major abdominal surgery and carries risks such as bleeding, infection, injury to nearby organs and anaesthesia-related complications.

It can be recommended for maternal reasons such as previous uterine surgeries or maternal health conditions, or foetal reasons such as a breech presentation (the baby is positioned bottom- or feet-first in the womb) or a baby that is very big or small, or has abnormalities, she added.

Other reasons include problems during labour or foetal distress, said Dr Tan, who is head and senior consultant at KKH’s Peripartum Unit.

Several things happen during the surgery. Dr Wee Wei-Wei, obstetrician and gynaecologist at Gleneagles Hospital, explained: “An intravenous antibiotic is given before the first cut, a catheter inserted into the bladder and a spinal block given to numb the mother’s lower body so she can stay awake without feeling pain during the surgery.”

Dr Wee added that the doctor cuts through seven layers of tissue to deliver the baby, after which the placenta is removed; the surgery usually takes 45 minutes to an hour, depending on the complexity.

Dr Sarah Li, consultant with the Division of Maternal Fetal Medicine at the National University Hospital’s (NUH) Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, said women without a medical reason for Caesarean birth are strongly encouraged to plan for a vaginal birth because “for most women that is the safer option for this and future pregnancies”.