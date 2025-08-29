'I put on a brave front': A Singapore mum’s 17-year journey as a caregiver to her son with special needs

When her son Waleed was born, Juanita Mega had the same wishes for him as for her two older kids – healthy children, laughter-filled milestones and a bright future. However, early signs pointed to a different path.

“He didn’t cry when he was born,” the 55-year-old recalled. “The initial struggles were a blur – not being able to hold him when he arrived and I felt numb seeing him with tubes at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit [NICU] at 1.25kg.

“He was perfect, yet so tiny and fragile.”

Juanita went into premature labour at 28 weeks and had an emergency Caesarean delivery. Waleed suffered intracranial bleeding, known as intraventricular haemorrhage (IVH).

IVH is most common in premature babies born less than 35 weeks or who are less than 1.5kg at birth. It happens because the blood vessels in premature babies’ brains aren’t fully developed and are, therefore, fragile.

Waleed went home after 101 days in the NICU. By the time he was 18 months old, he had had two operations to deal with the brain bleed and one more to reshape his skull.

The operations took a huge toll on Waleed’s body and the aftercare was critical. He was in pain and his parents were stunned, numb, sad and found it hard to cope.

“The tubes, the lines, his crying, not wanting to eat at times,” Juanita recalled. “There was a lot of trauma on his body and he became afraid of even a little finger prick.”