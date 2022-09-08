Are you a caregiver? Visit a free exhibition showcasing 22 support groups this Saturday

Remember last year's #ActionForHer initiative? Here's an actionable way you can pledge support for the women in your life: Volunteer with an initiative that supports caregivers – most of whom are women.

At the Action For Her: Growing Our Circles of Care exhibition, which will be held on Saturday (Sep 10), at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, you can learn about more than 20 ground-up groups and social service agencies that provide caregiving and parenting support, and sign up to volunteer with those related to the causes close to your heart.

Families and friends can also ask questions, gather information and discover services related to their caregiving responsibilities, at the exhibition organised by the PAP Women's Wing as part of its efforts to lighten the load of caregivers.

For example, you can learn about SGAssist, an app that gives you access to more than 4,000 volunteers, who can help buy groceries, "dabao" food and make deliveries. Those who turn their "volunteer mode" on can also be called upon to help a caregiver near them.

If you know someone close to you who's trying to conceive, check in with the women at Fertility Support SG, who can share their personal experiences with fertility treatments and pregnancy loss.

You can also get advice on specific conditions, such as dementia, endometriosis, muscular dystrophy and stroke, with the groups serving these patients and their caregivers.

The showcase is also held as part of the women's wing's annual conference.

The Action for Her: Growing Our Circles of Care exhibition will be held on Saturday (Sep 10) from 1pm to 6pm at the Heliconia Junior Ballroom on the third floor of the Sands Expo and Convention Centre. Admission is free.