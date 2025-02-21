Meet the 66-year-old woman who's been nurturing Changi Airport’s outdoor plants and trees for 44 years

“At that point, I was willing to do anything, as long as I could earn an honest wage,” she said.

While studying for her A-Levels, she found herself drawn to the topic of plants in Biology. That interest led her to look for jobs related to nature after her examinations.

“I saw a newspaper ad for a job taking care of plants at the airport. So I just went ahead and applied,” she recalled.

It was the 1970s, and Singapore’s international airport was then at Paya Lebar. Ling landed the job and joined the then-Parks and Recreation Department, which had been formed to turn Singapore into a garden city.

There, she quickly grew to love her work, which involved maintaining the landscaping around the airport, and planning which plants to bring in to enhance the surrounding greenery.

“There were only a few of us, but we were one team, and we were all part of the airport. We didn’t need external vendors because the space was so much smaller,” she said.