‘I’m the crazy plant lady’: Chantalle Ng on her deep-rooted new obsession

Besides being a plant lover, the actress is also an animal enthusiast. Her other baby – besides her plants – is her dog, Pretty, whom she adopted as a puppy.

“Just the other day, I was wondering – if I could choose to communicate with one of them (plants or dogs), which would I prefer?” she mused.

“For a moment, I was thinking maybe plants, because they cannot express themselves at all. With dogs, you kind of know what they're trying to express. Maybe they're in pain, or they're excited – you kind of know. But with plants, you do not.”

Her new hobby has also made her some new friends. “I realised that the plant community in Singapore is actually pretty big,” she said.

“I started to post more content about plants on my Instagram, especially the stories, and the engagement is just so high. I realised, ‘Wow, there are so many of you who are interested.’ And, yeah, it's just fun to exchange our views and thoughts about plant care. And it's really a whole new group of friends that I'm meeting now.”