She left her corporate job to become a wet market fishmonger and opened The Chapalang Shop in Bedok

It is impossible to miss Dawn Lim at the Blk 216, Bedok North Street 1 wet market, where she runs her fish stall, The Chapalang Shop, with her husband, Alvin Kong.

You hear her bright voice, code-switching between Mandarin, perfect English and Singlish. And then, you see her 1.65m, tanned frame stropping about in nautical-themed navy blue-and-white striped boots.

Like Lim, her seafood is larger-than-life. Giant king prawns bigger than our face; fleshy squid the length of our forearm; and monster-sized trout that are a favourite among her customers – the 45-year-old hawkerpreneur even heads out to sea monthly to catch her own fish for The Chapalang Shop.