This Singaporean burn survivor is so inspiring a Kardashian called her a 'queen'

“We were already going through a rough patch – I think the accident was the nail to the coffin because it was an extremely tough time and being younger and less mature, we didn’t know how to handle it better. It ended very bitterly.”

After the break-up and about a month after the accident, Chew returned to Singapore, where she could be near family, who could help take her to her hospital appointments, rehabilitation sessions and treatments at the laser centre.

“It was a very sad time,” said Chew.

RECOVERING, OUTSIDE AND INSIDE

And so began what the 25-year-old described as a “very complex” recovery period.

In the first year, Chew attended rehabilitation sessions with an occupational therapist to “improve the mobility and flexibility of the skin grafts on my face”. During these sessions, she learned how to care for her grafts with facial massage and silicone gel sheets, which she said “helped to release the tight scars that were limiting my facial movement”.

She also got compression garments fitted on her face and had to wear them around the clock for several months, except while she was showering. Such garments are meant to fit snugly to help control scarring and improve the appearance of injured skin.