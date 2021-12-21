This young mum taught herself to sew and started a sustainable kids clothing shop

Some have suggested that raising children can take a tremendous toll on the planet, even when it comes to basic necessities like clothing. And as a mother of two and a founder of a sustainable children’s clothing shop, Raeann Heng is well aware of the natural resources it takes to raise them.

“A child between the ages of two and four may go through two clothing sizes each year. Multiply that by the number of pieces they own and you may be disposing 60 to 100 clothing items for a single child alone yearly,” said the 27-year-old.

The problem is compounded when fast fashion items are priced so cheaply that parents don’t think twice about buying multiple items with similar designs and functions. Some of these items may only be worn a few times and are not made to last.

Determined to break the cycle of mindless consumption and careless wastage, Heng launched her online children’s clothing shop Cheeky Feys in April this year. The clothes are made from locally sourced natural fabric such as cotton, linen and bamboo, as well as upcycled pre-loved fabric.

Unlike fast fashion brands that produce clothes in large quantities, Heng makes these for Cheeky Feys in small batches, which can also be customised for each child’s body shape. Steering away from fads, it offers more evergreen designs with a vintage touch and a lifetime guarantee on seams for longevity.