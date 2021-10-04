How singer and cafe owner Chen Diya left the grades race behind to follow her dream

A pop music path wasn’t exactly on the cards when Chen Diya was a student. But it was during her time at Hwa Chong Junior College, when she was “discovering dreams and ambitions”, that she came to understand that she had to chart her own path, she said during a conversation for CNA Lifestyle’s podcast series Pyjama Party For 2.

For a co-curricular activity, “I was in Chinese Theatre. And, I loved it. Writing scripts, exploring, putting ideas in the scripts, and then directing. Unfortunately, being very, very involved in extracurricular activities took a toll on my results. So, I failed Chemistry in my first year, and I was kind of forced to drop one subject”, she recalled.

“That was difficult for my mum to accept. She wanted to take me out of Hwa Chong and put me into another school that would allow me to take four subjects.”

But this became a turning point for Chen.

“I was at a very insecure point in my life, where I felt like, ‘I'm not a good student, I'm a lousy student in Hwa Chong, and I can't stay on in theatre – what is the meaning of this? What is my purpose?

“I realised that I had to make this decision for myself.”