‘They are not alone’: She helps kids with cancer face their darkest hours with toys

When words fail and fear takes over, Ducky comes to the rescue. Soft, cuddly, and fitted with a central line, the plush toy dressed in a hospital gown fills the gaps when adults struggle to explain cancer to the children.

Rachel Ho, 40, is often seen walking through the paediatric oncology ward at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) with Ducky – or some other stuffed toys – tucked in her toy bag. She is a senior child life therapist with the Children’s Cancer Foundation (CCF), part of a little-known but impactful allied health profession in Singapore.

She uses play as a bridge to help young patients and their families navigate the complex world of paediatric oncology and hospital stays. Ducky the stuffed duck, Ho told CNA Women with a smile, is one of the firm favourites with the young patients she works with.

“Play is a child’s language,” said Ho, who has spent the past decade in this specialised field. “It’s hard for children to talk about what they have gone through or find the words to express how they are feeling. Through play, they process and make sense of what is happening to them in the hospital.”

ROLE OF A CHILD LIFE THERAPIST

Her role is rare. According to Ho, there are currently around nine certified child life therapists in Singapore, with a handful more in training.

“As a child life therapist, we support the child emotionally in the hospital,” Ho said.

Child life therapists help children and families cope with challenging or unfamiliar experiences, particularly those related to healthcare and hospitalisation.

For example, Ho might use medical play to explain medical procedures, like chemotherapy or surgery, in child-friendly ways and guide them through coping techniques to ease fear, anxiety or trauma during their hospital experience.