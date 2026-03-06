When fathers don’t pay child maintenance – what women can do to protect their children

When Lisa (not her real name) separated from her husband, her biggest concern was keeping life stable for their four-year-old son. She didn’t expect to suddenly shoulder the full burden of their household bills.

Her ex-husband stopped paying his share – not only for their car loan, but their son’s expenses and their Housing Development Board (HDB) flat mortgage, leaving her scrambling to meet payments.

During their five-year marriage, the tech executive and her husband split costs evenly, including their son’s kindergarten fees, and swimming and Chinese lessons.

“I didn’t expect him to cut off our son like this,” the 35-year-old told CNA Women. She had to seek legal help to ensure he fulfilled his duty of care.

Lisa’s story isn’t uncommon. Non-payment of maintenance remains a persistent problem among divorced couples, despite being enforceable by law, according to statistics from the Family Justice Courts. There was an average of 2,700 maintenance enforcements applications reported in 2023. While some defaulters cite job loss or financial strain, others refuse payment out of resentment.

HOW CHILD AND SPOUSAL MAINTENANCE IS DECIDED

Both child and spousal maintenance are governed by the Women’s Charter, Singapore’s key family law statute, and determined based on the family’s circumstances – chiefly, the child’s needs and the parents’ financial capacity.

FOR THE CHILDREN

Child maintenance covers everyday and developmental expenses, from food and schooling to healthcare or therapy, if needed. Both parents must submit supporting documents such as receipts, payslips and income statements when determining an appropriate monthly amount.

Family lawyer Rajan Chettiar and managing director of Rajan Chettiar LLC, explained: “Both parents should agree on a list of expenses per child. If they can’t, the Family Justice Courts will step in to decide a reasonable amount, proportionate to each parent’s income.

“For example, a husband earning two-thirds of the household income may be ordered to pay two-thirds of the child’s expenses.”