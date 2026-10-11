She turned her kids’ old clothes into keepsakes – now it’s a thriving home business

Siti Nur’ain Awari is that mum who keeps everything – her baby’s first onesie, the pyjamas her children wore as she cuddled them to sleep, their preschool uniforms.

“I know I will never throw these clothes away,” said the stay-at-home mum of four children aged 4, 8, 10 and 12.

But rather than leaving them forgotten and collecting dust in her storeroom, the 37-year-old sat down one day and cut these beloved pieces up. Her children were right beside her when she did so.

“I told them: This is your baju (Malay for clothing) when you came back from the hospital, these were your favourite army-print clothes that grandma bought, this is your K2 graduation outfit,” she told CNA Women.

For her first three children, she transformed the fabric pieces into stuffed bears. For her youngest, she made a quilt. These became her kids’ most treasured possessions.