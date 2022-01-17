Shopping for CNY clothes and accessories? Consider these women-led social enterprises in Southeast Asia

Looking to buy your Chinese New Year outfits or spruce up your home? You may want to check out the sustainable offerings by women-led social enterprises that champion slow fashion and support disadvantaged women in their communities.

An initiative by Singapore social enterprise Angels of Impact and ASEAN Foundation, a non-profit group in Indonesia, the ASEAN Women Impact Social Enterprise (WISE) Fellowship has helped 17 businesses in nine ASEAN countries impacted by the pandemic.