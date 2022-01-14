7 home bakers on Instagram to buy CNY goodies from: Pineapple tarts, kueh lapis and more

Celebrating Chinese New Year is all about food, family and more food. You know the drill: Order your favourite CNY snacks early so you can get ahead of everyone else (in case the goodies sell out, which has happened). Here are the women who are whipping up delectable bakes from their home kitchens.

1. BELINDA SIN OF BELLABAKES

All it took was one bite of her aunt’s almond cookies as a child, for Belinda Sin to become curious about baking – and eventually fall in love with it. “I was so fascinated by how simple ingredients could turn into something so tasty.”