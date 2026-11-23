At 13, Chloe Chew had her right leg amputated below the knee to remove a cancerous tumour. At an age when other teens were discovering their newfound independence, Chew needed a wheelchair to get around.

Two years later, the cancer returned, and Chew underwent another amputation that removed the rest of her right leg and her right hip bone.

One of the first things Chew noticed was how tall everyone else now looked from her wheelchair. In crowded places, “sometimes, they don’t see me … they don’t look down”.

If people do notice her, they stare. “It feels like I’m under surveillance a lot of times,” she said.

Some even start pushing her wheelchair without asking her. Chew only realises this when she tries to stop her wheelchair, to find that it keeps going.

“They think they are helping, but it is really scary. I have to tell them, ‘Stop, stop, please!’ Then, they just walk off,” she told CNA Women.

Today, Chew is 20. She is a digital illustration and narrative student at Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA) and recently took up para-fencing. “I hope people don’t see us as just a wheelchair,” she said.

Chew will be part of the annual Enabling Lives Festival on Nov 28 and 29, 2026, which promotes disability awareness and inclusion through sports, performances and workshops.