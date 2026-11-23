She survived bone cancer and two amputations – now this 20-year-old wants to be seen beyond her disability
From strangers pushing her wheelchair without asking to being overlooked in crowds and stared at on the MRT, Chloe Chew has faced struggles few realise. She is now finding confidence and a sense of identity through art and has taken up para-fencing.
At 13, Chloe Chew had her right leg amputated below the knee to remove a cancerous tumour. At an age when other teens were discovering their newfound independence, Chew needed a wheelchair to get around.
Two years later, the cancer returned, and Chew underwent another amputation that removed the rest of her right leg and her right hip bone.
One of the first things Chew noticed was how tall everyone else now looked from her wheelchair. In crowded places, “sometimes, they don’t see me … they don’t look down”.
If people do notice her, they stare. “It feels like I’m under surveillance a lot of times,” she said.
Some even start pushing her wheelchair without asking her. Chew only realises this when she tries to stop her wheelchair, to find that it keeps going.
“They think they are helping, but it is really scary. I have to tell them, ‘Stop, stop, please!’ Then, they just walk off,” she told CNA Women.
Today, Chew is 20. She is a digital illustration and narrative student at Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA) and recently took up para-fencing. “I hope people don’t see us as just a wheelchair,” she said.
Chew will be part of the annual Enabling Lives Festival on Nov 28 and 29, 2026, which promotes disability awareness and inclusion through sports, performances and workshops.
LOSING HER LEG AT 13
The weeks after the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) are supposed to be among the most carefree of a child’s life. But in 2017, shortly after completing her exams, Chew noticed a large, painful lump around her right knee.
She was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, an aggressive form of bone cancer.
“It was the first time I had ever seen my dad cry. I cried because I saw (my parents) crying,” she recalled.
At first, doctors told her they could remove the tumour without amputating her leg. However, one or two days before the surgery, doctors told her they had to amputate her leg below the knee.
The teenager did not cry about it. Instead, putting on a brave front, she smiled through it. “I listed the good things: I don’t have to do homework, I won’t need to cut my toenails,” she said.
However, when she woke up and saw what remained of her leg, Chew cried.
FROM RECOVERY TO RELAPSE
Chew was hospitalised for many months and spent the 13th year of her life undergoing chemotherapy.
Throughout this period, her wound did not fully heal and was raw and painful. She underwent at least seven surgeries to close the wound, she said.
Determined to look on the bright side, the young girl focused on the get-well presents she received – lots of sketchbooks, coloured pencils and colouring books. Passionate about drawing, Chew lost herself in art.
When feeling particularly low, she drew herself trapped in a dark room. Sometimes, she drew characters from the animated superhero series Teen Titans.
But most of the time, Chew drew pretty female characters from her imagination.
“It felt like a form of escape. When you create your own character, you (tend to) insert yourself (into them). I imagined myself in those other worlds,” she said.
After almost a year of treatment, a 14-year-old Chew returned to school in 2019.
A year later, the cancer returned. It began with an unbearable soreness in Chew’s back that left her unable to sit up for even a minute. She had to be fed meals in bed.
A large tumour was found on her hip bone. In September 2020, doctors amputated the remainder of her right leg and her right hipbone. She stayed in the intensive care unit for two weeks.
THE UNSEEN STRUGGLES
After the first amputation, Chew could no longer participate in physical education (PE) classes or sports – things she used to enjoy.
“If the PE class was in the field, I’d be in the canteen. I definitely felt left out in some ways. My secondary school years were kind of lonely,” she said.
Everyday activities, including getting around, became a struggle. Getting to school in a wheelchair was stressful, Chew said.
When getting around by bus, bus captains help push Chew on board using a wheelchair ramp, which can be quite steep. Sometimes, they can be quite rough and tilt her back with a big jerk that makes her feel like she is falling, said Chew.
Once or twice, bus drivers forgot her altogether and drove off, she added.
On trains, commuters do not always see Chew waiting for the train or make space to let her board. “Some people actually have to shout at others to move closer just to let me in. This makes me feel like I’m taking up a lot of space (in my wheelchair),” she said.
“Even though people don’t say it, the way they sometimes look at me, I can tell they don’t like it. All this makes me feel a bit helpless,” she confided.
Sometimes, strangers come up to her, insisting that she pray. “One person told me: ‘If you pray, you’ll be normal’,” she said. “They were forceful to the point that I wondered if I did something wrong to deserve all this.”
FORGING A NEW IDENTITY
These experiences filled Chew with self-doubt, and she struggled for many years to find a sense of identity.
Even while studying digital animation at the Institute of Technical Education, Chew felt that her disability overshadowed her passion for art. “I felt very limited, like I’m not really good enough,” she said.
It was only after she enrolled in NAFA in 2025 that she managed to shake off these feelings of inadequacy, pour herself into art and tell her story through it.
For one of her school projects, Chew reimagined her wheelchair as a car and illustrated herself driving around Singapore, taking a longer route in search of wheelchair-accessible paths.
The illustration was turned into a wheelchair wheel cover and is one of nine wheel-cover designs by five para-athletes shown at Enabling Village during the upcoming Enabling Lives Festival.
Her hard work earned her the Dare to Dream Scholarship, which supports students with disabilities or special education needs who face financial difficulties.
Now cancer-free, Chew still occasionally feels pain where her amputated leg once was. But most of the time, she feels as if her whole leg is still there, but it is bent and unable to move, she said.
But like some of the female heroines she draws, she does not let her wheelchair hold her back. In August, Chew started para-fencing.
She trains weekly, focusing on strengthening her core and her wrists. She is learning to wield a sabre, a fencing weapon used to score points by striking an opponent above the waist.
At the Enabling Lives Festival, Chew will introduce visitors to para-fencing and spar with them.
“(When I am fencing), I think of myself as a knight, a very classy knight,” she laughed.
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