At 74, she travels two hours to Changi Prison every week to counsel inmates: ‘I don’t want to give up on them’

Every Sunday before sunrise, 74-year-old Choo Choy Lian leaves her flat in the west of Singapore and makes a two-hour journey by public transport to the east. The Singapore Buddhist Federation (SBF) volunteer has done so for the past 15 years.

Waiting for her at her destination are some of society’s most marginalised people – inmates at Changi Prison. There, Choo conducts counselling sessions, meditates with them and tries to guide them towards self-reflection.

“I feel that if I didn’t go for the sessions, they’d miss out,” she told CNA Women.

While some may have reservations about working with inmates, the gentle, soft-spoken grandmother of two sees them simply as people who have lost their way in life.

Speaking in Mandarin during the interview, Choo said: “It never crossed my mind to be afraid of them. In my mind, we are all just regular human beings but... they took the wrong path.”

In July, Choo received the Long Service Award at the Singapore Prison Service Volunteer Awards Ceremony 2026, in recognition of her 15 years of service. The awards honour volunteers who support inmates and their families through rehabilitation and reintegration.