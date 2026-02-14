Why I’m choosing to stay single in my 20s – finding a life, not a man, comes first

I’ve only just entered my 20s. And my mother has begun to worry.

In the past few years, her question about whether I am seeing anyone has popped up more often. My constant disinterest in answering her, I imagine, is compounding her worry.

“I want you to find a partner. I want you to be happy,” she has said (many times).

While I wholeheartedly agree – I want to be happy, too – the gap between “finding a partner” and “being happy” has been widening.

I grew up on fairy tales like Swan Lake and Disney Princess stories filled with grandiose declarations of love. I used to imagine my love life as gilded in gold, brimming with hope and flush with the certainty of happiness.

I thought that life would be meaningful only in the presence of romantic love.

With my head stuck in the clouds, I was painfully bruised by reality: A real-life relationship that demanded much more of me than I’d imagined, and consumed me.

I unthinkingly entered a relationship in my teens, despite the fact that I was still figuring out who I was. Before I knew it, I was rearranging my life to revolve around a single person.

When would he reply to my messages? What should we do next? Why was he taking so long? My day only got better when he replied.

My emotions were tethered to someone else’s actions. His validation was all I could think about. That dependence deepened the loneliness I was sinking into.

Maybe I was stupid, or maybe I was just young. But I placed my self-worth in unsustainable places – other people’s validation, my own physical appearance. I placed value in how I was received by others, when I should have been rooted in who I am.