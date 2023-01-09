She’s a visually-impaired marathoner, triathlete and mountain climber: Meet Runninghour’s Chris Hortin

Chris Hortin is a sports enthusiast. The 49-year-old has two full marathons, numerous half marathons and an Olympic distance triathlon under her belt. She has also climbed six mountains and regularly plays tennis.

If that sounds challenging to you, it is many times more challenging for Hortin. This is because she suffers from severe vision impairment. In fact, she has lost most of her peripheral vision, and only retains less than 5 per cent of her central visual field.

At first glance, most people may not think Hortin is visually impaired. This is because she wears spectacles and usually moves around without a white cane.

To understand the extent of her vision loss, try covering one eye and looking through a bubble tea straw with the other eye. Using an apple as an example, Hortin said: “When everyone else sees an entire apple, I only see the stalk of the apple.”

Without a guide, Hortin cannot even run 200 metres without tripping or bumping into people, or worse, a bicycle. When she tried slow jogging around her housing estate once, she fell and had cuts all over her hands and legs.

Hortin however managed to complete a 42km marathon with a guide running by her side and directing her with a tether – usually a shoelace, cloth, rope or lanyard – and warning her of obstacles.