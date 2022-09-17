Chrissy Teigen reveals 2020 miscarriage was in fact life-saving abortion

Model and television personality Chrissy Teigen, who is married to singer John Legend, has revealed that she had an abortion in 2020 to save her life when it became clear her son would not live – not a miscarriage, as the couple had said.

The 36-year-old Teigen explained that she did not fully process what had happened when she was 20-weeks pregnant until after the US Supreme Court this year overturned Roe v Wade, the decision guaranteeing the nationwide right to the procedure.

"Let's just call it what it was: It was an abortion," Teigen said Thursday at an event organised by social impact agency Propper Daley, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn't either without any medical intervention," she explained.