Christmas gift shopping? 6 women-owned indie businesses worth supporting in COVID-19 times
Order anything from diamond jewellery to a jar of chilli from these businesses via WhatsApp.
It’s been a tough year for many independent businesses in Singapore. If you’re looking for little ways to support some during these pandemic festive season, why not consider these six female-led businesses, all of whom you can simply reach out to via WhatsApp.
THE BAG CREATURE
Those who love trekking and other outdoorsy activities can pay a visit to The Bag Creature, a retailer in Joo Chiat that stocks bags for "adventurous souls", by independent labels. It's also the exclusive distributor for brands like Chrome Industries and Topo Designs. Order here.
CHILLI TAN
Chilli Tan, run by Dione Tan, is a business born out of a family-favourite chilli paste made by Dione's dad. The paste comes in two flavours – original and "fragrant sesame" – and can be used as a marinade, dip or sauce, with fans seen pairing it with dishes like bak chor mee, fish soup, fried bee hoon and even criss-cut fries. Order here.
DAUGHTERS' DIAMONDS
If there's someone you're thinking of proposing (or apologising) to, go down to the Daughters' Diamonds store at Raffles City, which saw a 50 per cent drop in foot traffic this year. The brand is founded by local entrepreneur Sarah Ng, who noticed a lack of jewellers catering to a young audience's need for modern, customisable designs, and is passionate about increasing transparency within the diamond industry.
Jewellery includes rings, earrings and necklaces ranging from an 18k rose gold diamond-studded pendant in the shape of a dove for S$580 to a double-strand necklace costing nearly S$30,000. Alternatively, order here.
EVERY KNITTED THING
Valerie Seet and her sister wanted to keep their mother Alice active after she stopped working, so they suggested that she turn her knitting hobby into a business. Today, Every Knitted Thing sells adorable accessories such as coasters that look like oranges and fried eggs, and pizza-shaped purses. Order here.
NOMMISH
If you like granola, check out Nommish, hawking five flavours including tropical coconut, matcha berry and speculoos in two sizes starting at S$9 per pack. Order here.
SWEET SURPRISES
Know someone with a major sweet tooth? Sweet Surprises, founded by sisters Ifra Hassan and Thara Hassan, put together these crazy-looking themed boxes chock full of chocolates and sweets – just look at their pink ombre box of chocolate-coated strawberries.
They also make "smash boxes", with cakes you can smash with a mallet to reveal a bunch of loose candies and chocolates or even a little surprise gift of your own choosing. Order here.
CNA Women is a new section on CNA Lifestyle that seeks to inform, empower and inspire the modern woman. If you have women-related news, issues and ideas to share with us, email CNAWomen [at] mediacorp.com.sg.