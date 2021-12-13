Christmas gift shopping? 6 women-owned indie businesses worth supporting in COVID-19 times

If there's someone you're thinking of proposing (or apologising) to, go down to the Daughters' Diamonds store at Raffles City, which saw a 50 per cent drop in foot traffic this year. The brand is founded by local entrepreneur Sarah Ng, who noticed a lack of jewellers catering to a young audience's need for modern, customisable designs, and is passionate about increasing transparency within the diamond industry.

Jewellery includes rings, earrings and necklaces ranging from an 18k rose gold diamond-studded pendant in the shape of a dove for S$580 to a double-strand necklace costing nearly S$30,000. Alternatively, order here.

EVERY KNITTED THING