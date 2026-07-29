Chronic pain left me housebound and depressed for two years – here’s how I slowly rebuilt my life

Finding myself “on the couch” and baring my soul to a mental health therapist wasn’t a situation I’d ever imagined to be in, but I remember that first visit in mid-2023 well – the picture of me sprawled on a chaise longue. Therapy was, admittedly, my last bastion of hope.

For more than a year before that, I had been living with mysterious chronic pain – it got so debilitating that I sank into despair (and depression) after countless hospital visits bore no answers.

From rheumatology to orthopaedics, neurology, gynaecology and pain management, I was referred from one department to another – and hospital visits became part of my weekly routine.

Multiple blood tests, a one-and-a-half-hour magnetic resonance imaging scan for multiple sclerosis and two full-body bone scans later, doctors gave me the “good news”. Nothing was particularly amiss – just the usual wear and tear due to ageing, I was told.

Each time, the doctor would ask if I wanted a referral to see a psychiatrist instead. The lack of a conclusive diagnosis soon made me wish I’d been slapped with a life-threatening diagnosis – at least I would have an answer.

IT STARTED WITH AN ACHE

The pain started innocuously enough in early 2021, when I felt an ache in my right knee. I was quick to put it down to “ageing” (after all, it was not uncommon to hear of the same complaint from friends my age). I was then 49.

But as the months wore on, the pain took on a life of its own and spread to my left knee, arms, legs and even my ribs. I started to experience stabbing, piercing, tingling sensations, and numbness all over my body – the symptoms and flare-ups were random and unpredictable.

It got so excruciating that I stopped going out, stepping out of my bedroom only at mealtimes or to use the bathroom. I could barely get out of bed and lay there writhing in pain and discomfort.