CNA to air three-day TV special on women’s issues from Sep 15

This episode on Wednesday will see CNA journalists speaking to Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo, industry players such as the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices, the National Trades Union Congress, Financial Women’s Association of Singapore, as well as charities and social service agencies like Lions Befrienders and Daughters of Tomorrow.

On Thursday, the focus shifts towards unpacking gender stereotypes, where CNA will study aspects in sex education that impact respect and consent between the genders.

The episode will also look at how parents can get involved in sex education, using a social experiment involving four parents to illustrate what that might look like.

Additionally, CNA will speak to Minister of State for Education Sun Xue Ling about the Ministry of Education's refreshed co-curricular enrichment curriculum that addresses respect and consent.

Toxic masculinity, including its definition, possible responses and the environments that breed the condition, will also be discussed on Thursday, with insights from representatives from ground-up initiative Students for a Safer NUS, the Singapore Rugby Union, Singapore Male Allyship Network and AWARE.