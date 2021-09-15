CNA to air three-day TV special on women’s issues from Sep 15
Tune in to the second half of CNA's Singapore Tonight to watch The Gender Balance.
Looking for perspectives on the most pressing issues affecting women today? Tune in to CNA’s TV special slated to air on three nights starting Wednesday (Sep 15).
Titled The Gender Balance, the programme will be broadcast in the second half of CNA’s nightly Singapore Tonight bulletin at 10pm.
Each night will put the spotlight on a different theme beginning with family and the workplace, which looks at possible discriminatory acts against pregnant women, the role of human resource policies in supporting caregivers in the sandwich generation, as well as the lack of services for caregivers.
This episode on Wednesday will see CNA journalists speaking to Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo, industry players such as the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices, the National Trades Union Congress, Financial Women’s Association of Singapore, as well as charities and social service agencies like Lions Befrienders and Daughters of Tomorrow.
On Thursday, the focus shifts towards unpacking gender stereotypes, where CNA will study aspects in sex education that impact respect and consent between the genders.
The episode will also look at how parents can get involved in sex education, using a social experiment involving four parents to illustrate what that might look like.
Additionally, CNA will speak to Minister of State for Education Sun Xue Ling about the Ministry of Education's refreshed co-curricular enrichment curriculum that addresses respect and consent.
Toxic masculinity, including its definition, possible responses and the environments that breed the condition, will also be discussed on Thursday, with insights from representatives from ground-up initiative Students for a Safer NUS, the Singapore Rugby Union, Singapore Male Allyship Network and AWARE.
On Friday, CNA looks at how society can tackle violence against women, studying the challenges of identifying the victims before surfacing early abuse interventions, with insight from the Ministry of Social and Family Development.
This episode will also put the spotlight on the underreporting of sex crimes, helping to demystify the reporting process through interviews with victims, the Singapore Police Force and the Attorney-General’s Chambers.
Minister for Law and Home Affairs K Shanmugam will also weigh in on how Singapore is addressing the underreporting of sex crimes and how legislation may be tweaked to help with this.
Viewers can tune in to Singapore Tonight on CNA at 10pm from Sep 15 to Sep 17 to watch The Gender Balance.
