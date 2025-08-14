'Every failure shaped me': CNA938’s Cheryl Goh on five years of IVF and finally becoming a mum at 40

I was 17 weeks pregnant when I turned 40 in March. It was a double celebration – hitting the 4-0 milestone, and also emerging out of the precarious first trimester, which was fraught with caution and uncertainty.

As a couple who has dealt with infertility for years, my husband and I had never gotten this far in our trying-to-conceive (TTC) journey.

On some days, it still felt surreal. Even as the weeks progressed, there was a lingering fear that we could lose our child at any point. But the morning sickness, or in my case, the all-day nausea, was a strangely reassuring sign that yes, I am pregnant.

Two weeks later, the husband and I were given the go-ahead by our doctor – that the pregnancy was relatively stable enough to be announced to our wider community.

Up until then, only family and very close friends knew that our fifth in vitro fertilisation (IVF) transfer in November 2024 had worked. Finally, a success since we started IVF treatments back in 2021.

I shared our joy in an Instagram post – a black-and-white picture showing the ultrasound of our baby girl, the outline of her little head and body distinct as she lay in my womb. Hearing her heartbeat and seeing her starting to take shape was a very precious feeling.