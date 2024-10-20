Meet the 3 aunties of Bukit Batok East who use miniature clay art to build community bonds

Some neighbours bond over sports, others their love for pets or growing edible greens in the community garden.

For Bukit Batok East residents Amisha Gaikar, Joyce Tan and Wong Fun Eng, nothing brings them more joy than coming together to create miniature clay art, or clay modelling – and teaching other residents how to do so.

The three women are team leaders of the Bukit Batok East (BBE) Clay Art Interest Group, which was set up by Wong 10 years ago.

Wong, 64, who works part-time, fell in love with miniature clay art after attending a course organised by the People’s Association. She started the BBE Clay Art Interest Group, and today, there are about 20 residents who are regular members.

The group uses air-dry clay because it doesn’t require kiln firing. The clay, which they purchase from Malaysia, dries after 24 hours. It is also easy to work with, non-toxic and is a suitable medium for both newbies and professional artists.

A SHARED LOVE FOR CLAY ART

Its versatility is what attracted Wong to clay art. “There’s no limit to what you can make with air-dry clay,” said Wong, who enjoys making flowers and animals, which she displays in cabinets at home.

Tan, 61, added: “While air-dry clay is fun to play with, it can also be challenging when making the miniature pieces.”

She cites the example of making a 1cm wide miniature fried egg for nasi lemak. The process involves putting a tiny ball of yellow clay on a small white piece of clay, and then using brown paint to create the fried edges. “You need to have patience and passion for this craft,” said the housewife.