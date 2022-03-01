COVID-19 and young children: 5 mums share what it’s like to take care of kids in self-isolation

“Toddlers do not know the concept of isolation and separation,” she said. “Elliott, who is two, did not know why he had to be trapped in the room. It was difficult to keep him inside even with the door closed.”

She added that her elder daughter Charlotte, who is four, would look for opportunities to be around her brother, making self-isolation all the more challenging. “They stood quite near to each other at the door. It is impossible for young kids to not transmit the COVID-19 virus at home.”

Said Chaudhary, who took care of her daughter in one room while her husband looked after the younger child in another: “When Joy was in isolation with me, we both missed the younger one. The first day was (still) okay – we did colouring and played some games. But from the second day, the lack of freedom, especially, got to Joy, and it had a severe impact on her – she stopped eating completely and cried the entire day.”

And it isn’t just the siblings who have it tough – not being able to comfort, touch and hug a sick child is mentally exhausting for the parents too.