She got COVID-19 at 38 weeks pregnant: A first-time mum shares her experience and fears

I felt slightly more assured, and decided to get my first shot on Aug 25. I was in my third trimester by then.

I got my second dose on Sep 17, about three weeks after receiving the first jab. I had a mild fever after the second jab, but it went away after a few hours.

During that week itself, one of my colleagues tested positive for COVID-19, so I was thankful that I had gotten vaccinated in time.

GETTING INFECTED HERSELF

But about a month later, on Oct 21, I developed a mild runny nose.

I was 38 weeks pregnant, and my baby was due on Nov 2 – I could go into labour anytime.

Despite taking warm showers and drinking hot water, the runny nose didn’t go away, although there were no other symptoms.

By then, I had already started working from home. My employer allowed me to do so because of the high number of daily infections and as I was finding it physically hard to do my daily commute.

Even though I was working from home, I was still required to take an Antigen Rapid Test (ART) weekly. I had already done one three days before my runny nose started and it was negative.

But as a precaution, I decided to do the ART again.

When I saw the second line appear on the test, indicating a positive result, my heart was beating very fast. I was very scared and I didn’t know what to do.

My husband was out at the time, so I quickly called him and told him that he needed to come home right away.