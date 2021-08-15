Creative Capital: The arts educator who left her job to make crepe paper flowers

WHAT GAVE YOU THE MOTIVATION AND COURAGE TO DECIDE TO LEAVE YOUR JOB AND PURSUE PAPER CRAFT FULL-TIME?

As much as I loved my first job at the museum, I was worn out by the office politics. I felt it was time to leave for the sake of my own mental well-being. Although it was a scary decision to make, I told myself if I didn’t take the leap of faith now, I would regret it in the future. I haven’t looked back since!

WAS IT AN EASY DECISION TO MAKE? WHAT DID YOUR PARENTS THINK AT THE TIME?

To be honest, one of my biggest insecurities, even now, stems from how others might judge my career choice. I vividly remember an older relative commenting that I was “wasting” my University degree by pursuing a crafting career. That stung quite a bit.

That said, I’m very thankful that my parents never shared that mindset. I would never have made the career switch if not for my exceedingly generous and patient parents. I’m pretty sure that they were concerned about my initial lack of steady income; yet, they never once discouraged me or questioned my decision. They trusted me to make my own choices – and mistakes – all on my own terms, and for that I’m forever grateful.

HOW DIFFICULT IS MAKING CREPE PAPER FLOWERS? HOW LONG DID IT TAKE YOU TO MASTER THE ART?

There are easy flowers and there are challenging ones, which is kind of great because that means there is something for everyone. A basic rose might take me 30 minutes, while more complex blooms like hydrangeas take me one to two full days.

Frankly, I don’t see myself as a “master” of this craft. I think therein lies the beauty of this art form – there are endless possibilities, and I am constantly changing the way I make the same flower. I’ve made unconventional things like fruits and mushrooms, and I’m even challenging myself right now to make moths, butterflies and beetles, so there really is no limit to what you can craft from paper.