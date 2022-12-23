Women and periods: How to adjust your exercise routine to your menstrual cycle to make the most out of it

Ever planned for an activity weeks in advance but when it came down to it, you were fatigued, moody and unable to carry on? And it wasn’t even your period yet! According to some experts, it is likely to be hormonal and it may be helpful to do cycle syncing.

Cycle syncing is the practice of adjusting your lifestyle according to your menstrual cycle. This includes matching your diet, exercise and even lifestyle activities according to your cycle.

The concept was first introduced in a 2014 book by US-based functional nutritionist Alisa Vitti, also the founder of Floliving.com and creator of the MyFlo app.

Diagnosed with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), a condition which affects hormone levels, causing the body to skip menstrual periods, Vitti spent more than 10 years creating The Cycle Syncing Method to help women tune into their menstrual cycle. Her method tracks, evaluates and then prescribes eating and exercise routines to help women optimise their hormones throughout the cycle.

Cycle syncing may benefit women who have PCOS, feel fatigued often, face varying energy levels that affect their moods and who are trying to conceive.

The idea of adapting lifestyle to hormonal shifts allows women to increase their performance at work and in recreation, while enjoying better overall function, weight management, fewer skincare issues and happier lives.