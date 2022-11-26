Logo
Women

What's dating like for women in a post-COVID-19 world? Listen to this CNA Women podcast
What's dating like for women in a post-COVID-19 world? Listen to this CNA Women podcast

On the fourth episode of the Womankind podcast, hosts Penelope Chan and Hidayah Salamat talk to love and intimacy coach Andrea Tan. 

What's dating like for women in a post-COVID-19 world? Listen to this CNA Women podcast

Andrea Tan is a love and intimacy coach in Singapore. She talks about how dating has changed for women in a post-COVID-19 world, in this latest episode of the Womankind podcast. (Photo: Jeremy Jemanci)

Hidayah Salamat
Penelope Chan
Penelope Chan & Hidayah Salamat
26 Nov 2022 06:41AM
In the fourth episode of CNA Women's podcast Womankind, hosts Penelope Chan and Hidayah Salamat, and love and intimacy coach Andrea Tan, discuss how the dating landscape has changed for women since the pandemic.

How can a woman navigate the dating scene right now? What are some dating mistakes women should avoid? What kind of inner work and mindset might improve her chances of meeting her significant other? Click below to listen.

 

CNA Women is a section on CNA Lifestyle that seeks to inform, empower and inspire the modern woman. If you have women-related news, issues and ideas to share with us, email CNAWomen [at] mediacorp.com.sg.

