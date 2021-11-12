COVID-19’s impact on the mental health of singles in Singapore: ‘It’s harder to go on dates’

Close to half (45 per cent) of them said: “I don’t feel confident about myself” and 21 per cent said “I gave up on dating” during the pandemic.

In fact, when asked to answer a series of questions about their mental health, 46 per cent of Singapore women said their mental health had deteriorated because of not being able to go out freely (75 per cent), “COVID fatigue” from the news, changing restrictions (66 per cent) and feeling isolated (50 per cent).

In contrast, 34 per cent of Singapore men said their mental health had been impacted.

According to a Lunch Actually press statement on Wednesday, Nov 10, singles in Singapore aged 35 to 44 years seem to feel the impact of the pandemic more, with close to 50 per cent saying they are “feeling worse” than last year, compared to those aged 25 to 34 (27 per cent).

“HARDER TO MEET SOMEONE NEW”

Out of the Singapore respondents, while 95 per cent expressed interest in wanting a long-term relationship, 45 per cent of single men and women said they had not gone on any physical dates this year.

Meanwhile, 76 per cent of single men and women in Singapore have not had any virtual dates this year.