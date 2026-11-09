She came to Singapore as a dialysis nurse for two years but stayed for 30 – now 70, she has no plans to retire

It is 10.30am and assistant nurse clinician Daw Mi Mi is in the middle of her eight-and-a-half-hour shift at Alexandra Hospital.

Mi Mi is 70 years old – six years past Singapore’s statutory retirement age of 64. At a time when many are winding down, she is still caring for kidney failure patients, many of whom are younger than her.

What began as a two-year placement when she first arrived in 1996 from Myanmar turned into a 30-year career in Singapore.

In 1974, Mi Mi was a high-achieving second-year chemistry undergraduate in Rangoon, Burma (now Yangon, Myanmar) who hoped to become a lecturer. A death derailed her plan.

That November, U Thant, a highly respected Burmese diplomat who had served as the third secretary-general of the United Nations, died in New York. When he was denied a state funeral, students took to the streets of Rangoon to protest and universities were shut for months.

Forced to stop school, Mi Mi moved to the Shan State near the Thai border, where a nursing school was still open.

Although nursing never crossed her mind, Mi Mi figured doing something was better than nothing. So she enrolled in a nursing diploma course.