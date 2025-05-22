What’s it like to attend a dinner to talk about death with people you’ve never met before?

It was the strangest dinner invitation I had ever received. Death Over Dinner, described as “an intimate dining experience where guests explore life’s transitions through shared stories and meaningful conversations”.

The event is hosted by "death doula" Tan Ming Li from The Life Review. She founded the social enterprise after her parents’ death and aims to normalise conversations around death, dying and legacy.

The idea of talking about death over a meal sounded intriguing and possibly helpful to me, as I had lost my father a year ago. That was how I found myself sharing about my father’s ‘happy funeral’ with strangers I’d just met.

When my father Robin Thng passed away in April 2024, we held a "xi sang" (Mandarin for "happy funeral") for him. This Chinese tradition is typically reserved for those who live beyond 80 years and enjoyed a full life.

At 86, with a loving wife, seven daughters, 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, my father certainly qualified for a happy funeral. We also believed our jolly father would have enjoyed his unconventional funeral filled with laughter and music, what we dubbed Robin’s Final Party.