11 best things to do with your kids during the end of year school holidays

The school year has finally come to an end, which means you won't have to contend with another school memo on new safety measures, updated spelling lists and test dates.

If 2020 was tough, then 2021 has been another thing altogether. From disrupted schedules, transitioning to home-based learning, online everything and even cancellation of exams for some primary school cohorts, it’s nice to know we’re almost at the finish line. Let's hear that big sigh of relief.

Parents, it’s time to give yourselves a pat on the back for making it this far, and count your blessings like Helen and Ivan are counting their coins. To celebrate the start of downtime for everyone, here are our picks for school holiday activities that your children (and even you) will enjoy.