Her grandma's struggle with dementia led to this Singaporean scientist developing a test to detect early stages

Many of our lives have been touched by dementia, whether directly via the diagnosis of a loved one or indirectly through the experience of someone we know of. Scientist Dr Shao Huilin first encountered the neurodegenerative disease as a child.

“My grandma had dementia and passed away from it when I was five or six years old though she was never diagnosed with a specific kind of dementia,” she recalled. “I remember my parents brought her over to stay with us so that they could look after her and help with her daily functionalities such as feeding and bathing her.”

Though the scientist, who is in her thirties, admitted that she was too young to remember specific details, this memory remained etched in her mind.

Speaking from personal experience, she reflected: “Aside from the inability to perform daily activities, the loss of memory from dementia is one of the most painful things about dementia, not only for patients but also for loved ones looking after the patient. This is because we relate to loved ones through the bonds and memories we share.”

This early experience planted the seeds for Dr Shao’s lifelong pursuit for earlier diagnosis and better treatment of the disease.

In 2020, she founded Singapore-based start-up Sunbird Bio. The biotech company has since developed blood tests to detect dementia earlier via molecular diagnosis, a cutting-edge science that analyses biomarkers and genetic material for early diagnosis before the symptoms even manifest.