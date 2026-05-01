A burning kampung, mum’s curry, a melody: How 3 social workers help people living with dementia reconnect again

The six seniors in the room either had dementia or mild cognitive impairment, with symptoms such as fragmented memories, some difficulty finding the right words, and occasional confusion. They were residents at Ren Ci’s nursing home at Bukit Batok Street 52, where they received nursing care.

But this particular day in 2019 was different. They gathered to look at a series of black-and-white pictures – Singapore’s merger with Malaysia, the country’s first National Day Parade, and a burning kampung.

It was this last image that set off a flood of memories for a resident. He picked up the photograph and said quietly: “This is the Bukit Ho Swee fire. I was there. I was a firefighter.”

All of a sudden, the tall elderly man sitting in his chair was transported back to the past, when he had once rescued fire victims in the devastating 1961 fire that destroyed more than 2,000 homes within hours and left about 16,000 people homeless.

Everyone listened with rapt attention and the room soon came alive.

Another man was a resident of the village at that time and talked about how he found his home burning. Yet another was from a neighbouring kampung and had brought a pail of water to fight the flames.