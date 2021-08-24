Pam Oei, Linying and more sing in support of toddler who needs treatment

That call kickstarted a flurry of more calls, leading Oei and other CHIJ friends to search for alumnae who could perform.

“Alemay was one of the very first people I approached, and Anne just had a livestream at the Loudanclear studio,” Oei said.

As it turned out, Singaporeans were already behind the cause, and the amount was raised a few days before the live concert.

Oei said during the livestream of the event that around 30,000 people contributed amounts such as S$2, S$10 and S$50, reaching a total of S$2.868 million in 10 days. The fundraising campaign is now closed.

CHEERING DEVDAN ON

As their initial goal of raising funds was no longer needed, the performers turned the one-hour live concert into an avenue to thank Singaporeans for the outpouring of support and love for Devdan.