She created a refuge for abused teenage girls that feels like a real home: 'They have gone through so much'

When you mention a girls’ home, many people immediately think of problem kids or offenders.

“Why are you there? What have you done?” These are the sort of questions and snap judgement that many of the teenage girls at Gladiolus Place face.

If there is one thing Michelle Tan, director and head of the Christian residential refuge, wants you to know, it is this: “Our girls are not bad girls.”

“A lot of them are victims of sexual abuse, some by their own family members. Many have been subject to harsh physical punishment such as being hit by metal rods.

“Some have received death threats from family members such as frazzled mums picking up knives and saying ‘I’m going to kill you’.

“Some come from families where both parents are incarcerated so there is simply no one to look after them,” she told CNA Women.

“They have gone through so much. Some of their experiences are unimaginable for us,” the 44-year-old added.