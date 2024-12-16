The secret to turning an office into a happy space? Design it like a spa, says this workplace wellness expert

In her new book, Well At Work: Creating Wellbeing In Any Workspace, Dr Esther Sternberg asks readers to imagine their happy place. Chances are it is not likely to be your office, or the workspace where you work.

The good news is that it is possible to turn that workspace into a happy place. “What if it felt more like a spa than a row of cramped cubicles?” she asked.

Dr Sternberg is not advocating that offices should literally be like spas, although getting paid to have a massage at work sounds blissful.

“Offices can be designed to make its occupants feel like they are at a spa, from the shape of the building to the choice of colours and textures for the walls, floors and furniture, down to details such as the lighting, humidity levels, views and access to nature,” she said.

The 73-year-old would know, having spent decades on research in the science of mind-body interaction in illness and healing, and the role of place in well-being. She is also a pioneer and major force in collaborative initiatives on mind-body-stress-wellness and environment inter-relationships.

As the number of companies requiring their staff to head back to the office increases – think Grab in Singapore, and Starbucks and Amazon in the United States – workspace design is now more crucial than ever, and especially after the pandemic.

DESIGNING THE WORKPLACE POST COVID-19

The research director at the University of Arizona Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine, was in Singapore in October to speak on wellness in any workspace at the Design Futures Forum 2024 at Singapore Design Week. She is also the director for the university’s Institute on Place, Wellbeing & Performance.