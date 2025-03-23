Meet the animal eye doctor who has restored sight to dogs, cats, an eagle, a lion cub, even a lizard

It is not every Tuesday that I find myself dressed in surgical scrubs in a veterinary operating theatre.

In front of me lies an anaesthetised and motionless 15-year-old grey dachshund cross. And with me is animal ophthalmologist Dr Gladys Boo, her hands working ceaselessly, while both feet periodically pressed on what looks like pedals.

From the back, the eye specialist vet almost looks like an organ player performing a tune to a symphony of beeping medical devices.

But Dr Boo is not thumping keyboards – she is performing cataract surgery on one of the most delicate parts of the anatomy – the eye. Cataracts are a condition that cloud the lens of the eye, obstructing vision.