She works round-the-clock to save children: Meet Singapore’s only female paediatric neurosurgeon at KKH

My interview with Dr Sharon Low was originally scheduled for a Monday morning. But the meeting was postponed at the last minute as the paediatric neurosurgeon at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital had to perform emergency brain surgery on a child.

When I finally caught up with Dr Low in her office the next day, it was naturally the first thing I asked about.

“A toddler had been referred here because her mum noticed that she kept falling to one side. After an MRI, they found a brain tumour with hydrocephalus, a condition where there is excess fluid accumulated in the brain,” she said.

The significant fluid accumulation had caused high pressure in the toddler’s brain and timely surgery was necessary to save the patient’s life. Dr Low arranged for the surgery within 24 hours.

A small hole was made in the toddler’s skull, and another small opening was made in another part of the brain to allow the excess fluid to flow through and alleviate the high pressure in the brain. At the same time, tissue was extracted from the tumour for testing.

A DAY IN THE LIFE OF A NEUROSURGEON

Such time-sensitive, high-stakes surgeries are fairly common for the 46-year-old neurosurgeon. As Head of Neurosurgical Service at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH), she performs between one and five such surgeries weekly.

In fact, the surgery she just shared with CNA Women is considered a fairly straightforward procedure in the world of neurosurgery, explained Dr Low. It was completed in about an hour.