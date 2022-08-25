Orgasm gap? 1 in 2 young women in Singapore have had sex even when it was not pleasurable, survey shows

Are women prone to compromising in bed? A recent survey conducted by UK condom brand Durex suggests so.

The survey found that one in two women in Singapore have had sex even when it was not pleasurable, which an intimacy expert said could mean that women here are often pressured into sexual intercourse.

Intimacy coach Dr Angela Tan warned that seeing sex as a compromise might lead to resentment in a long-term relationship. Women could also inaccurately conclude over time that their partner only wants sex, she said.

Instead of seeing sex as a way for their partner to demonstrate their “manliness” and for them to keep their partner happy, women can learn to view sex as an opportunity for “intimacy, connection, exploration, learning and being vulnerable”, instead of something that is just “desire-driven”, Dr Tan added.

Women could benefit from looking at sex as a chance to communicate their likes and dislikes, and to experiment with new techniques, Durex added, instead of seeing it as a favour to their partner.

The survey was conducted on 400 young adults in Singapore aged between 18 and 29.

MEN “OVERCONFIDENT” ABOUT THEIR KNOWLEDGE OF SEX

In its findings revealed in early August, Durex also found that young men who were sexually active were more “overconfident” about their knowledge of sex.

Across both genders, those who were sexually active were less likely to respond “I don’t know” when asked to assess if certain statements were true or false.

But their answers often turned out inaccurate, more so than those offered by participants who were not sexually active.