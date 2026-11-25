When Dr Geetha Shantha Ram asks new students at the Dyslexia Association of Singapore (DAS) if they know why they are attending intervention sessions, they sometimes say: “Because I’m stupid” or “Because I cannot spell.”

To her, the answers reveal more than the child’s struggles with reading, spelling or writing. They suggest that some children may have internalised the belief that their learning differences make them less capable than their peers.

“When you hear these comments, you know the child probably has heard and assimilated this information,” the 47-year-old told CNA Women.

As chief operating officer of DAS and director of the organisation’s Specific Learning Differences (SpLD) Assessment Services, Dr Geetha has spent more than two decades working with children with dyslexia.

Dyslexia is a specific learning difference that primarily affects reading, spelling and writing. It is linked to how the brain processes language, particularly phonological processing, or the brain’s ability to recognise and work with the sounds that make up speech.

According to DAS, about 10 per cent of the Singapore population has dyslexia, with about four per cent experiencing difficulties severe enough to require intervention.

Dyslexia is lifelong, and each person experiences it differently. It is not a measure of intelligence, Dr Geetha said.

SpLD Assessment Services assess learning and neurodevelopmental difficulties, including dyslexia, dyscalculia (a learning difficulty in mathematics) and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, to determine the support needed.

For Dr Geetha, labels such as “stupid” are particularly poignant because her own 14-year-old daughter has dyslexia.

“The child is capable of doing many other things, capable of even succeeding in academic environments. It’s just that they need a different way of processing this information, and at a very young age, someone needs to provide that guidance,” she said.

It starts with looking at the child’s strengths and challenges, understanding how they learn best and tailoring instruction, she explained.