These two 20-something women are tackling diabetes and cervical cancer with their award-winning inventions

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition, triggered by a combination of genetic and environmental factors, where the body produces little or no insulin. Individuals with the disease typically need at least three insulin shots daily.

Without these, their blood sugar would quickly climb, leaving them weak, dizzy or feeling faint. Over time, uncontrolled diabetes can cause blindness, kidney failure and other serious complications, Chan explained.

But Chan dreaded these injections, typically done in the abdomen, though they can be administered in the arms, thighs or buttocks. “If you hit the wrong nerve or inject diagonally instead of straight on, it hurts a lot. And every time I inject, it’s a reminder that I will be stuck with diabetes for the rest of my life,” she told CNA Women.

What made it even more unpleasant was having to fumble with the insulin pen and needles in a cramped toilet cubicle.

Insulin pens do not come with a built-in needle, so Chan had to attach a fresh needle to the pen for every injection and remove the needle after. She kept her pen and needles in a spectacles case, and found herself having to precariously balance all these small objects in a grimy toilet.

“It was a frustrating experience. Sometimes when I open the case, my needles would fall out. Or I might accidentally prick myself on used needles when I reach into the case. Sometimes, I’d drop the little caps that cover the insulin pen needles into the toilet bowl, or prick myself when I try to cap the needles after use,” she said.