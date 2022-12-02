Meet the 23-year-old who invented a device to scratch that eczema itch without hurting your skin

Her bad encounter with two severe eczema flare-ups left such an indelible memory that when the time came for her final-year thesis at the National University of Singapore (NUS), she decided to design a product to solve the itch. Koh Bei Ning, 23, a graduate of Industrial Design at NUS, created a Rollerball Itch Relief device that does not tear the skin of eczema sufferers when they scratch.

When entries for the James Dyson Award were called, Koh submitted her project. Her invention led her to be the national runner-up in the Singapore competition and she was also shortlisted in the award’s International Top 20.

The James Dyson Award is an international design innovation award competition that’s open to past and current university students majoring in engineering, product design and industrial design. It encourages designers to create products with simple engineering principles, and judging covers the entry’s technical and commercial viability.