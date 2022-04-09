Elective egg freezing: A welcome initiative or just more gender bias? Here’s what Singapore women think

Karen Lu, a consultant in her 40s, said: “Early in my 30s, before I settled down and had my child, I looked into egg freezing outside of Singapore. I probably would have done it if the procedure and the cost wasn’t such a challenge.”

Other women said the initiative was a long time in coming.

Eunice Ng, a private banker in her 30s, said: “I’m all for this. IVF (in-vitro fertilisation) is allowed but we’ve not had the option (to freeze our eggs) before.”

She added that marriage and children don’t happen like clockwork but at the same time, a woman’s biological clock doesn’t stop ticking. “Egg freezing takes away that stress of having to give birth by that certain age.”

THIS IS GREAT BUT…

Other women did find issues with the White Paper recommendations on social egg freezing.

#1 WHY MUST I BE MARRIED TO USE MY OWN EGGS?

Many felt that if women are enabled to keep their eggs frozen, then they should be allowed to use them in any way they want.

Sarah Ng, 26, an advertising executive said: “Egg freezing is definitely a progressive move. My concern is that it is too restrictive for a woman’s eggs to be used only in a family unit. Even if they had their eggs frozen, they may not find a suitable partner to have children with.

“There should be no discrimination of (marital) status for the use of a woman’s egg,” Ng added.