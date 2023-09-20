5 things women may not know about egg freezing: How to prep your body, pregnancy success rate and more

The age limit for elective egg freezing in Singapore was raised from 35 to 37 years on Jul 1 this year. This means that women between 21 and 37 years old can now opt to freeze their eggs to use in the future.

It’s welcome news for women who want to preserve their fertility while they find a life partner or who are not yet sure if children are on the cards. There are also women who do not want to feel forced to sacrifice their careers to become mothers.

“The age limit of 37 instead of 35 years is backed by research showing that the success rates from egg freezing and the following usage of these eggs are relatively stable for women up to and until the age of 37 years old,” said Dr Kelly Loi, an obstetrics and gynaecology specialist at Mount Elizabeth Hospital.

Prior to the Singapore government allowing for elective egg freezing in women, the procedure was allowed only for medical reasons.

But while the upper age limit extension would allow more women to freeze their eggs, there is a drawback. “The chances of success for this procedure will decrease with age,” said Dr Sheila Loh, an obstetrics and gynaecology specialist at Raffles Fertility Centre.

If you’re considering elective egg freezing, here’s what you need to know:

1. WHAT'S THE BEST AGE TO FREEZE YOUR EGGS?

Doctors advise that women freeze their eggs when they’re younger rather than closer to the upper age limit.