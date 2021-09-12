Ellen DeGeneres says show’s final season will be a ‘happy place’

Three of its producers exited amid claims of an environment that harboured misbehaviour, including sexual misconduct and racially insensitive remarks.

DeGeneres, who made an on-air apology for “things that shouldn’t have happened” also defended herself as being the same genuine person – if an imperfect one – on- and off-camera.

In a recent phone interview, she said she was reluctant to address the situation further, and that it had been dealt with by the Warner Bros. studio.

DeGeneres faced blowback before. In 1997, six years before the talk show’s 2003 launch, she and the character she played on her sitcom, Ellen had come out as gay. Amid falling ratings and criticism, it was cancelled by ABC in 1998.

The project that revived her career was considered an uncertain bet, said syndication-market analyst Bill Carroll.

“There are two things she had to deal with,” he said. One was Oprah Winfrey’s status as the queen of daytime talk, the other was a painful truth: Compared to today, more Americans in that period were unaccepting of or hostile toward LGBTQ individuals, on the air or off.

“But she won over the audience and she won over the industry,” Carroll said.

He credits her relatable comedy and a well-produced format that included putting DeGeneres among her studio guests – often dancing alongside them – for helping viewers to embrace her as “just this fun person”.

DeGeneres has spoken freely and publicly about her life, including her marriage to actor Portia de Rossi. Honours have come her way, including multiple Emmys and the Kennedy Centre's Mark Twain Prize for American Humour in 2015.

She credits her work ethic and remaining true to “exactly who I am” with helping her overcome the backlash that followed her decision to come out. DeGeneres leaned on those pillars again when she and the show came under fire last year.

“If you just stay the course, and if you know who you are, then things are going to turn out, things are going to be okay,” she said. “I can’t really control what other people think or what other people say. And what I really can’t control is things that aren’t vetted and that are just said and thrown around. And that hurt.

“But I don’t think I’d be where I am today. I don’t think I’d be as successful as I am if those things were true,” she said.

She had celebrity defenders when the allegations emerged last year, including Katy Perry and Kevin Hart, and some observers labelled the criticism of DeGeneres as sexist.

THE DECISION TO END THE SHOW

Viewership for The Ellen DeGeneres Show dropped substantially in the 2020-2021 season compared to the previous one, from 2.6 million to 1.5 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

That’s common for an ageing show, Carroll said, and also reflects changing television and, to some extent, the workplace issues.