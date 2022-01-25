Actress Emma Thompson has nude scene in film at 62, calls it ‘very challenging’

British actress Emma Thompson had to bare it all for her upcoming film Good Luck To You, Leo Grande and the 62-year-old actress admitted it was a “challenging” thing to do.

In the drama-comedy, Thompson plays a widowed schoolteacher who hires a younger male escort to enjoy a night of pleasure and self-discovery and in one scene, her character completely disrobes in front of a mirror.

She talked about the experience on Saturday (Jan 22) during the Cinema Cafe discussion at Sundance Film Festival, where the film was showing.

“It’s very challenging to be nude at 62,” said Thompson. “I don’t think I could’ve done it before the age that I am, and yet, of course, the age that I am makes it extremely challenging because we aren’t used to seeing untreated bodies on the screen.”

"I've never stood in front of a mirror without judging," the Love Actually and Nanny McPhee actress admitted.

This is the first time Thompson has done a completely nude scene and she had a lot of support from director Sophie Hyde and co-star Daryl McCormack.

"Sophie, Daryl and I rehearsed entirely nude and talked about our bodies, talked about our relationship with our bodies, drew them, discussed the things that we find difficult about, things we like about them, described one another's bodies," Thompson shared.

The actress also spoke up about the “dreadful demands” to be thin made on women both in the entertainment industry and in the real world.

"Nothing has changed in the dreadful demands made upon women in the real-world world but also in acting. This thing of having to be thin is still the same as it ever was, and actually in some ways I think it's worse now."